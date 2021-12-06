US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-The dollar long trade might have become too crowded

Speculative dollar longs have risen for two weeks in a row to reach the biggest long position since June 2019. The long trade might have become too crowded and that could stifle further gains into 2022.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that, for the week ended Nov. 30, the value of the net USD position held by speculators climbed to a $23.98 billion long, from a $22.11 billion long the previous week.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, has fallen in 14 of the past 21 Decembers, including the last four years in a row.

At the end of November the USD index failed to register a close above the broken 96.098 Fibo, a 50% retrace of its 102.99 to 89.206 drop from 2020 to 2021, setting up a potential bull trap. A bull trap is set when a market breaks above a technical level but subsequently reverses and warns of a bigger drop.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

