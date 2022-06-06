BUZZ-COMMENT-The dollar long reduction could see bulls return

June 6 (Reuters) - The reduction in the speculative U.S. dollar long could provide space for a greenback recovery.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that, for the week ended May 31, the value of the net USD position held by speculators fell to $14.71 billion long from $17.65 billion a week earlier.

The dollar usually closes in negative territory in June, though major technical support could limit the greenback's downside this time.

The USD index remains above the 101.28 Fibo support, a 23.6% retracement of the 89.206 to 105.01 (2021 to 2022) rise, could encourage more bulls to return. A break and weekly under the 101.28 Fibo, however, would risk a setback to the 98.973 Fibo, a 38.2% retracement of the same 89.206 to 105.01 gain.

The dollar is steady against most peers ahead of a busy policy-focused week in which inflation is in the spotlight with a major European Central Bank meeting and U.S. consumer price data scheduled.

