BUZZ-COMMENT-The dollar long does not appear to be that crowded

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Funds surveyed by Bank of America are clearly long of dollars with its survey showing dollar longs as the most crowded trade by far, and the bet has been crowded since July, yet the greenback is rising rapidly which is a very good indication that the trade is not that crowded.

When traders all bet the same way, the asset they own drops and it keeps falling until this extreme situation is resolved. In respect of the dollar, where funds are heavily long, other sectors of the market clearly are not. CFTC data shows few bets on the dollar rising and betting that it drops versus EUR, BRL and RUB, which means there is potential for a short squeeze.

The dollar has been rising resiliently since taper talk emerged in 2021 with the pace of its rise accelerating this year. As those trading currencies have got longer of dollars it has seen some setbacks - influenced by trading in relation to ECB policy - but these have been followed by much bigger gains.

These bigger rises suggest that rather than being a crowded trade, traders do not own enough dollars with big interest to buy dips in the dollar's value that are leading to gains twice the extent of prior drops.

Judged by the dollar's extremely bullish performance, there may be a lack of supply.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD indexhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3VwldTn

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.