BUZZ-COMMENT-The dollar is unusually positive for this time of year

June 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar's outlook is unusually positive for this time of year and the likelihood is growing for bigger gains in the weeks ahead.

While the dollar normally closes in negative territory in June, major technical support seems to have limited the greenback's downside this time. The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, has climbed after finding support at the end of May just ahead of the 101.28 Fibo, a 23.6% retracement of the 89.206 to 105.01 (2021 to 2022) rise.

FX traders are braced for U.S. inflation data that should guide the Federal Reserve's policy tightening path, and after the European Central Bank said it would start its rate-hike campaign next month. .

A higher than expected U.S. inflation reading would likely lead to eventual USD index gains through its 2022 105.01 peak posted in mid May. Meanwhile the index could struggle if the data is below expectations, though the USD index technical bias will remain bullish until there is a break and weekly close under the 101.28 Fibo support.

Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst.

