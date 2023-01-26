BUZZ-COMMENT-The dollar is increasingly in bad shape

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar is in bad shape and seems to be on the verge of bigger losses due to a combination of fundamental and technical factors.

The dollar fell to an eight-month low against its peers on Thursday, as a gloomy U.S. corporate earnings season stoked recession fears ahead of a slew of central bank meetings next week.

A slowdown in inflation in advanced economies has spurred speculation that central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve which had led the way with raising rates, could soon stop. That in turn has exerted downward pressure on the U.S. currency.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six other currencies, is on course for a second weekly close in a row under the 101.993 Fibo: a 50% retracement level of the 89.206 to 114.780 (2021 to 2022) rise. That would increase the likelihood of a bigger slump to under the 100.00 psychological level.

