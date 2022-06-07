BUZZ-COMMENT-The dollar index may deceive you

June 7 (Reuters) - The dollar index is widely watched and more importantly is heavily traded but it has a major flaw as it is largely a EUR index with the single currency accounting for 57.6 percent of a "dollar index".

This can influence changes in dollar betting and expectations that should be changes in expectations for the euro and there has just been a significant example of this following the surge in expectations for the ECB to hike this year.

This spurred a 1.0349-1.0787 rise for EUR/USD with 5 billion dollars shaved off the dollar long position and the dollar sold aggressively versus JPY, CHF and GBP.

The BOJ and SNB are intent on pursuing super-easy policies. Japan, Switzerland and the eurozone import energy while the U.S. produces.

Euro gains versus other currencies underlined by easy policy make sense, especially if stocks are supported, because robust risk appetite will weigh the lowest yielding currencies that are used to fund carry trades.

However, euro gains should pale versus those for the dollar as U.S monetary policy is set to tighten further than eurozone, and the U.S. is effectively self sufficient for many commodities other major nations import.

The dollar has rebounded vs the yen and Swiss franc, and with the dollar index wrong footing traders momentarily, much bigger gains may result.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD index and major FX pairshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Q8cMuv

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.