BUZZ-COMMENT-The dollar index could cause big problems

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The dollar index which is traded and well followed could cause big problems as it is almost 58% euro and therefore doesn't tell traders much about the dollar yet it can, and often does, have a broad influence.

The problem is currently acute as traders have opted to sell over 19 billion dollars to flip from betting EUR/USD drops to betting on a rise, lifting EUR/USD from an extreme low without much affect on the pair's downtrend.

Despite this, there has clearly been a broader shift against the greenback with bullish bets pared by 92% as the dollar index slides, and a number of short positions established.

The second largest component of an index of just six currencies is the yen (14%) which has been greatly affected by massive intervention, but continues to be weighed by BOJ policy.

Five of the six components of the index, the euro, sterling, yen, Canadian dollar and Swiss franc, will be influenced by the 130 billion decline in Switzerland's FX reserve and the 182 billion plunge in Swiss Sight deposits since the middle of August, suggests bigger changes afoot.

In contrast to the dollar index, the trade weighted value of the dollar reached a new high at the end of October.

