BUZZ-COMMENT-The dollar has the room to soar

April 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar could make even bigger gains in the days and weeks ahead, as the reducing speculative position provides room for FX traders to take the greenback higher.

The speculative position has fallen for two weeks in a row, meaning there will likely be a reduction in vulnerable sell stops associated with the smaller speculative position. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that, for the week ended April 12, the value of the net USD position held by speculators fell to $13.23 billion long from $14.13 billion the previous week.

As the USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, is well above the 99.737 Fibonacci level - a 76.4% retrace of the 102.99 to 89.206 (2020 to 2021) decline - the scope is for much bigger gains to eventually retest the 2020 102.99 peak. Fourteen-week momentum remains positive, reinforcing the overall upside potential.

