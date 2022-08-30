BUZZ-COMMENT-The dollar has the room to climb even further

Aug 30 (Reuters) - FX speculators likely have the room to take the bullish U.S. dollar even higher in the weeks ahead.

The U.S. currency touched a fresh 20-year high on Monday, fuelled by hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, but was kept in check by the euro, which was supported by growing expectations for European Central Bank rate hikes.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that for the week ended Aug. 23 the value of the net USD position held by speculators rose slightly to $13.79 billion long, from $13.37 billion a week earlier. However as the current long is well below July's $18.98 billion peak, there is room for the greenback to climb further.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of currencies, needs to register a weekly close above the broken 109.14 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 121.02 to 70.698 (2001 to 2008) drop. That would likely lead to a big acceleration higher through the 109.67 September 2002 peak. Fourteen-week momentum remains positive, reinforcing the underlying bullish market structure.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD IMM Position Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3wHXULl

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3RlkFg1

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.