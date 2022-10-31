BUZZ-COMMENT-The dollar has room to stage much bigger rebound

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar has room to stage a bigger rebound in coming sessions, as a fall in the speculative long position is not significant enough to prevent a greenback recovery. Fundamental factors and the improving technical outlook add to the U.S. currency's upside potential.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that for the week ended Oct. 25, the value of the net long position held by speculators fell to $8.80 billion from $10.21 billion a week earlier. As a result, the current speculative long position is at its lowest level since March 15, creating more space for a recovery.

The dollar advanced on Monday after hitting a one-month low last week as bets cooled that the U.S. Federal Reserve could signal a slowdown in its aggressive rate-hiking cycle at its key policy meeting this week and as U.S. domestic data points to underlying inflation pressure.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a component of six other currencies, failed to sustain a recent marginal break under the 109.627 Fibo - a 38.2% retrace of the 101.29 to 114.78 (May to September) gain. This is a potential bear trap, which is usually a bullish sign.

