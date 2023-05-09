BUZZ-COMMENT-The dollar has room to slump

May 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar has room to slump as the size of its speculative short position will not prevent a bigger slide in coming sessions, especially as the dollar's technical outlook remains quite bearish.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that for the week ended May 2, the value of net short position held by speculators slipped slightly to $10.59 billion from $10.93 billion a week earlier. As the current speculative short remains below the 2023 $13.01 billion peak in February, it is not yet large enough to hinder bigger dollar falls.

The dollar edged higher on Monday as traders pared back their expectations on the scale of Fed rate cuts needed later this year to ease the stress on the banking sector. This recovery will likely be short-lived.

The USD index =USD, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six other currencies, has scope for eventual losses under the 100.00 psychological level, to retest the 98.975 Fibo: a 61.8% retrace of the 89.206 to 114.780 (2021 to 2022) rise, especially as 14-week momentum reading remains negative.

