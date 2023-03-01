BUZZ-COMMENT-The dollar has been set up to fall

March 1 (Reuters) - The dollar has been set up for a fall after a rally on the last day of February that was probably fuelled by one-off rebalancing flows was followed by a notable drop on the first day of March.

The end of each month is often influenced by flows that are related to the rebalancing of equity and bond portfolios. This seems to be the case in February when the dollar rallied around the time of the WMR fix at 1600 GMT, the largest fix of the day.

After those flows were completed the dollar has fallen, and because Wednesday's trading is almost certainly not one-off in nature, pressure on the dollar following the month-end rally may be sustained.

The dollar index dropped today below its 200-HMA for the first time in two weeks, and back into the daily Ichimoku cloud with potential for a further 2% drop.

In March the influence of month-end is heightened as it's also the end of the financial year in the United Kingdom and Japan, and half-year end in the United States. Japanese firms have a tendency to repatriate yen in March, and sell it when new investment funds become available in April.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

