BUZZ-COMMENT-The dollar has been primed for take-off

May 25 (Reuters) - Recent changes in betting have reduced the already modest positioning for a dollar rally, heightening the probability of larger and potentially faster appreciation in its value.

The hawkish overtones of the European Central Bank have spurred changes fuelling risk aversion from traders who fear the spread of tighter policy globally may depress stock markets.

The ECB view also boosted EUR/USD and when combined with the risk aversion weighing other major pairs like USD/CHF and USD/JPY, it has influenced a period where the dollar has been sold broadly.

This could result in an extremely bullish dollar reaction when the Federal Reserve tightens further. Traders are betting that some emerging market currencies such as the MXN and the BRL rise in value versus the dollar. They also rushed to buy yuan, and purchased other illiquid currencies, including the ZAR, CLP, the THB and the KRW. They are also betting that the EUR gains vs the greenback, ignoring a clear downtrend and the prospect of a large interest rate divide favouring the dollar.

Bets on the dollar rising, which were less than half of those placed at the start of Fed's last tightening cycle in 2015, have been pared ahead a June hike that may trigger a rush to buy.

