BUZZ-COMMENT-The dollar could rise much further

April 11 (Reuters) - The United States is a massive producer of oil, natural gas and agricultural products for which demand has been heightened by the war in Ukraine. The dollar, which isn't seen as a commodity currency and has therefore been overlooked during big rallies for the currencies of major producers, could rise much further.

There has been strong demand for free floating and higher yielding currencies of commodity producers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic which has intensified thanks to a surge in commodity prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Although the dollar has surged 6% this year, it has attracted little demand with the net speculative bet less than one third of big bullish bets seen in the past and traders are betting the dollar falls versus the euro and emerging markets currencies.

This situation will heighten upside risk with pressure building ahead of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike on May 4 and continuing to rise as interest rates head towards 3.0-3.5% by this time next year.

(Editing by Ed Osmond, Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

