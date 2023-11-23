News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-The dollar could go either way

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

November 23, 2023

Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. dollar could go either way despite both fundamental and technical factors hinting at a potential recovery in coming sessions.

Currency markets were lulled by holidays in Japan and the United States on Thursday, with the U.S. dollar struggling to retain the light gains it made after data forced investors to rethink market projections for peak Fed rates.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, this week broke but failed to remain under the 103.445 Fibo, a 50% retrace of the 99.549 to 107.34 (July to October) rise. That is a potential bear trap, usually a bullish sign. However, fourteen-day momentum remains negative.

If there is a break and close under new found support at Tuesday's 103.17 multi-week low, that would negate the bear trap and increase the chance of a much bigger slump.

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3MYhTOa

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

