BUZZ-COMMENT-The dollar chart points to much bigger losses

May 18 (Reuters) - Those short the fragile U.S. dollar need it finish this week under a key broken technical level, as that would likely trigger further losses for the rest of May to levels not seen since at least February.

Dollar has come under severe pressure as yield support fades amid expectations that U.S. interest rates will stay low. Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Monday reiterated his view that he does not expect rates to rise until next year .

FX traders have been increasingly bearish on the dollar in recent weeks . The long upper shadow on last week's USD index candlestick line reinforces the bearish market structure. A weekly close under the 90.205 Fibonacci level, a 76.4% retrace of its 89.206 to 93.439 rise during 2021 would weaken an already fragile currency and expose the February 89.677 low and the year-to-date 89.206 low posted in January.

For more click on FXBUZ

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3uXEFut

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.