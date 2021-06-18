BUZZ-COMMENT-The dollar chart is pointing to even bigger gains

June 18 (Reuters) - A hawkish shift from the Federal Reserve has sent a slumbering U.S. dollar to its highest level in months, stoking expectations that an unwind of bearish positions could fuel more gains .

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, has broken above the 91.947 Fibo, a 61.8% retrace of its 93.439 to 89.533 (March to May) drop. A close above at the end of this week would unmask the 92.517 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the same 93.439 to 89.533 drop.

USD's fate is pinned to the biggest components of the index: euro and Japanese yen.

EUR/USD on Thursday registered another big drop after Wednesday's biggest since March 2020, to close under the 1.1919 Fibonacci level, a 61.8% retrace of the 1.1704 to 1.2266 (March to May) EBS gain.

USD/JPY setback from Thursday's 110.82 peak is likely to be short-lived, especially if it fails to finish this week under the 110.03 Fibonacci level, a 23.6% retrace of the 107.48 to 110.82 (April to June) EBS rise.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

