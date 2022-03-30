US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-The current U.S. dollar slide offers an opportunity

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

The U.S. dollar index is poised above the March range base around 97.60, which on balance should provide a platform for higher levels in April, as the Ukraine conflict and yield differentials remain USD-supportive.

The USD drop this week coincided with quarter-end rebalancing. USD/JPY fell 2.4%, correcting part of its 8.8% surge until March 28, and there has also been a shakeout of EUR/USD shorts.

The U.S. dollar rose steadily on safe-haven flows following Russia's attack on Ukraine on Feb 24. The index recently tested the lower end of the March range amid hopes of a resolution of the Ukraine conflict. Negotiations continue, but so does the fighting , while the economic impact of the crisis will hit Europe harder than the U.S.

The U.S. Federal Reserve remains hawkish , the Bank of Japan extremely dovish , and the European Central Bank sceptical of stagflation risks, providing underlying U.S. dollar support.

Technically 5, 10 and 21-day moving averages coil, while 21-day Bollinger bands contract, but daily momentum studies fall. Mixed signals suggest range trading.

The USD index is poised above the 97.61 rising lower Bollinger band and 97.58, 38.2% of the 2022 rise and the range base in March. This support should be resilient, unless there is a truce in the Ukraine conflict, while 99.20-40 capped on six occasions in March and remains key resistance.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

