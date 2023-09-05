BUZZ-COMMENT-The case for post-summer JPY-funded carry trades

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Yen-funded carry trades, which typically flourish ahead of the northern hemisphere summer holidays, appear to still be in vogue given likely moves in global interest rates on fresh central bank expectations.

Such trades tend to be popular ahead of the summer doldrums as traders look to maintain some income while out for holidays. Although instances of fresh carries subsided into August on expected shifts in central bank expectations, pre-summer trends look have resumed.

For one, the Bank of Japan is likely to remain ultra-easy well into 2024 whilst the U.S. Federal Reserve is now expected to keep rates higher for longer, and still biased to hike further depending on economic data.

This has resulted in renewed widening of Japan-U.S. interest rate differentials, especially at the long end of the yield curve. The differential in 10-year Japanese government bonds and Treasuries is back out over 360 basis points. The two-year differential has widened a bit too but remains well below the 508 bps on Aug 28.

USD remains the foremost destination of such carry plays given the familiarity and liquidity of U.S. market instruments, and hence USD/JPY remains very bid.

GBP/JPY has not lost its shine either despite concerns over the UK economy. No doubt a still hawkish Bank of England is to blame.

MXN/JPY looks to have lost its summer lustre however, falling sharply from its Aug 28 high at 8.7747 to 8.4511 on Sept 1. That said, the rate differential remains very wide with five-year paper around 960 bps.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/44BuD2Z

GBP/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/45GwJzY

MXN/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3raGw2d

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.