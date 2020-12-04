BUZZ-COMMENT-The Brexit dilemma that faces GBP traders

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Forward-looking FX options highlight the dilemma facing GBP/USD traders before the Brexit outcome.

Implied volatility, which measures actual volatility expectations and determines FX option premium, is 14.0 in one-week expiry (gets EU summit - another soft Brexit deadline) -- a high since the initial March Covid-19 panic and the December 2019 UK election before that.

The probability of a post-Brexit UK/EU trade deal is put around 80%, which is reflected in the price of GBP. But that 20% chance of no deal is clear to see in the options market. Premium for one-month GBP puts over calls (downside protection) on one-month-expiry risk reversals trades at highest since the 2016 Brexit referendum at 2.5, excluding that March panic.

FX options were always focused on 1.35-1.36 as an peak, even with a Brexit deal, so traders are wary of taking GBP much higher. Even option traders are loath to buy GBP calls now. A Brexit deal would remove the volatility risk and option premiums would collapse, even those with strikes to the topside.

It's clear why many spot and option traders have reduced exposure, which is only likely to increase actual volatility as the Brexit end-game unfolds.

1-3-12-month GBP/USD risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/39GR2TR

GBP/USD 1-week and 1-month option implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2I9pKtS

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

