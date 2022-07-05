BUZZ-COMMENT-The BOT may soon see the weakening baht as a problem

July 6 (Reuters) - The baht has nosedived to a new five-year low of 36.06, augmenting external pressures driving Thailand's consumer prices up the fastest in 14 years . While the central bank has said THB weakness is aligned with peers , its continued depreciation and a resistance to hike the policy rate would worsen inflation.

The Bank of Thailand might tweak its relatively dovish tone on monetary policy and currency weakness. Investment bank Nomura believes the BOT will stick to its soft approach but may extend the rate-hiking cycle into Q1 2023 instead of pausing by year-end. A 25-basis point increase from the current record low is expected at the Aug. 10 policy meeting ; an inter-meeting hike is unlikely, added Nomura.

The tourism-dependent economy is primed for recovery with the lifting of COVID-19 curbs and importantly, Beijing easing quarantine rules making it easier for Chinese to visit their top travel destination. The global shift in pandemic controls gives the BOT leeway to normalize monetary policy with less regard for unintended effects on growth.

USD/THB has not priced in the possibility of a more hawkish BOT, and continues to display bullish technical leanings. The daily Bollinger uptrend channel has guided the pair steadily higher and now supports intraday dips to 35.67. If the trajectory continues, 2015's peak of 36.68 is at risk.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

