BUZZ-COMMENT-The Bank of England should support the pound

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of England should support the pound in order to give those trading it time to adjust for a deeper decline in its value.

The pound has collapsed and it is the rapid pace of its fall that is the big problem, as very few who have an interest in sterling have prepared for this eventuality. Badly hedged markets tend to move very quickly and moves can extend far beyond expectations. At this point in pound's decline there is potential for a flash crash.

There is a need to mitigate this risk, giving everyone the chance to hedge for a drop that's likely to occur whatever the central bank does now, but it is far better if the pound's slide happens slowly.

Intervention will also help to mitigate the inflationary impact of a weakening pound which means the central bank may not need to raise interest rates as far as it may have to if sterling free falls.

Nevertheless, interest rates rises are likely to exceed those envisaged before pound fell, and resulting slowdown will pressure sterling. It's a vicious circle.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

