BUZZ-COMMENT-The appearance of safety spurs very risky FX trends

March 24 (Reuters) - Crypto currencies have surged during recent turmoil which is the opposite of what is typically seen in uncertain periods when cash traditionally heads towards safer assets, and not the gambling implied by big gains for Bitcoin, Ether and even Dogecoin - created as a joke and surely the antithesis of a safe asset.

Nevertheless the impressive strength of crypto currencies may persuade traders that what went up is safe, and that could fuel greater demand for currencies that you cannot even hold in your hand.

The risk of this gambling would become obvious should there actually be a crisis as the dollar, which is the world's reserve currency, would rise rapidly.

If there is no crisis then the gamble on crypto currencies could pay greater dividends, as rallies born out of odd circumstances could thrive on the relief rallies afforded stocks and commodities.

Recent closes for Bitcoin above the base of the weekly Ichimoku cloud have opened scope for a rise towards 43,000. Should risk aversion subside that rally might happen.

For more click on FXBUZ

Bitcoinhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3FMvUL4

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.