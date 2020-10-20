BUZZ-COMMENT-Thai baht bears and 39 Chinese tourists are cheering

Oct 21 (Reuters) - As FX traders understandably reduce exposure to the dollarheading into the unpredictable U.S. presidential election, one currency cross worth considering is CNH/THB, especially as Thailand welcomes its first tourists since the coronavirus pandemic halted commercial flights in April.

The deceptively steady USD/THB belies the baht's weakness versus its peers. Fundamentals and charts concur that further losses are inevitable. That would also suit Thai authorities.

The Bank of Thailand has repeatedly downgraded its economic forecasts with the shutdown of the vital tourism sector, and is even encouraging capital outflows to dampen the THB .

Thailand's intensifying anti-government protests have barely moved USD/THB as the U.S. Federal Reserve promises low rates for the long term. But against China's yuan, the crowd favourite and upcoming haven currency, the baht is reeling.

China's CNH has surged as a solid economic recovery removes the need for further monetary policy easing - and authorities have signalled comfort with its appreciation .

CNH/THB is now above the 50% retracement of its 2018-2019 drop - a cue welcomed by bulls, as well as 39 lucky Chinese tourists . The weekly Bollinger uptrend channel, active since September, will help keep the bias bullish. The primary target for the rally is the 61.8% Fibonacci resistance at 4.7557.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

