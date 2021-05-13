BUZZ-COMMENT-Tesla's U-turn leaves Bitcoin traders dangerously exposed

May 13 (Reuters) - Tesla will no longer accept Bitcoin for car purchases leaving traders who bought coin on back of the rising belief that Bitcoin could become mainstream dangerously exposed.

Bitcoin rose from $37,413 to $64,895 after Tesla's 1.5 billion coin purchases, but it dropped to $45,700 overnight before rebounding.

Despite the bounce Bitcoin's big drops yesterday and in March exceeded the start points of prior rallies, and the recovery for Bitcoin this month peaked well below the record high traded in April. This is indicative of the growth in bullish bets inspired by Tesla, many of which have not been pure gambles but longs taken in the belief that Bitcoin will become mainstream.

Tesla's about-face leaves a lot of Bitcoin bulls holding coins that once again seem mostly a gamble.

Bitcoin must hold over $43,898 or the whole Tesla-inspired rise will be unwound and that would take coin below the key 200-DMA, risking a much deeper decline.

