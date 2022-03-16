BUZZ-COMMENT-Technicals, options point to potential EUR/USD slide

March 16 (Reuters) - EUR/USD could be on the verge of a much bigger slump in the days and weeks ahead on uncertainty in Europe and as the daily chart and underlying option sentiment point to further losses.

The long upper shadow on Tuesday's EUR/USD candle points to a likely rejection of the upside. There's scope for an eventual test of the 1.0880 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 1.0806 to 1.1121 gain, below which would unmask the recent 2022 1.0806 low.

Fourteen-day momentum is still negative, reinforcing the underlying technical bearish bias.

FX options charge a premium for strikes in the direction deemed most vulnerable. One-month risk reversals show that the premium for EUR puts over calls remains quite large, though it has fallen from where it was early last week when it reached levels not seen since April 2017.

For more click on FXBUZ

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3q69vAr

Daily Risk Reversal Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3idEcj6

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.