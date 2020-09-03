BUZZ-COMMENT-Tech-led stocks slide boosts haven yen vs dollar, 105 key

US Markets
USD/JPY tumbled to session lows as a broad stocks slide highlighted by 4% losses in the NASDAQ 100 sparked yen-boosting safe haven flows that could bring about a test of August's lows if equities come under sustained pressure.

USD/JPY earlier ran into resistance near the pivotal 55-day moving average, as Treasury yields and stocks softened .

The European Securities and Markets Authority highlighted the risks of market corrections in a Sept. 2 report https://bit.ly/3bq01aS, but the current equities slide is centered on high-flying techs, particularly in the U.S.

With 10-year yields now below late August's swing lows, pulling Treasury-JGB yield spreads to their lowest since August 10, USD/JPY could feel further pressure. The VIX was up 15% and appeared to have made a major post-pandemic base.

USD/JPY is generally negatively correlated to the VIX, so this bears watching. Given mammoth NASDAQ gains amid the pandemic, a correction may be expected. However, if the stocks drop gathers momentum, instead of just offering up another dip to buy, USD/JPY's key support is by August's 105.10 low and the nearby lower 21-day Bolli.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

