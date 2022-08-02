BUZZ-COMMENT-Taiwan tension may keep FX volatility pot bubbling

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan may help to keep foreign exchange rates volatile, including AUD/JPY - a key risk barometer, amid deepening worries about a global economic slowdown.

AUD/JPY sank to 90.59 on Tuesday, its lowest level since May 27, courtesy of risk aversion on the back of an expected visit to Taiwan from U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China has repeatedly warned against Pelosi going to Taiwan.

The safe-haven yen also rose to a two-month high against the U.S. dollar, with 130.40 marking the EBS low for USD/JPY (139.38 was last month's 24-year EBS high). The greenback itself strengthened against the risk-sensitive Australian dollar, with AUD/USD sliding to 0.6917 (having scaled a six-week peak of 0.7048 on Monday).

If China responds aggressively to Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan, it could further depress AUD/JPY, with 87.42 (May's low) among bear targets.

