BUZZ-COMMENT-Tail winds for EUR/USD longs intensify, may drive 1.0600 break

Aug 11 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rose on Thursday and faced an increasing likelihood of breaking key resistance as U.S. data and investor expectations for Fed policy strengthen tail winds for longs.

July producer prices were below estimates while weekly and continuing jobless claims continue to rise .

The data drove U.S. rates EDZ2, US2YT=RR lower. Investors are leaning towards less hawkish Fed policy and are pricing in a lower terminal Fed rate.

Lower U.S. yields helped to erode the dollar's yield advantage over the euro, with German-U.S. 2-year spreads US2DE2=RR tightening further to levels not seen since July 29, underpinning EUR/USD.

Old resistance near 1.0270 has turned into support -- holding during an overnight test, followed by a rally and the formation of a daily bull hammer candle.

Reinforcing bullish technical signals are rising daily and monthly RSIs which are not overbought.

The 50% Fibo of 1.0787-0.9952 and 55-DMA are impediments for longs. A break and sustained hold above them should lead to intensified EUR/USD buying.

Longs will then target 1.0450/90 resistance followed by 1.0605/15.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

