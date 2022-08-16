BUZZ-COMMENT-Swiss policy has big influence on many currencies

Adds chart

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Once Switzerland's central bank stopped intervening and hiked interest rates, boosting the franc, it also impacted currencies it has favoured within its reserves.

Some of the resulting movement has been dramatic, driven partly by changing Swiss policy and also rising U.S. interest rates. Since March the yen and pound - which accounted for 14% of a trillion dollar reserve - have slumped with Swiss policy amplifying movement.

That's because intervention was huge, even big enough to suppress EUR/USD movement, thanks to the conversion of 38% of euros purchased into dollars, which capped EUR/USD after EUR/CHF buying supported it.

There has been little change in the level of sight deposits at domestic banks since the Federal Reserve first hiked in March which implies SNB stopped intervening before currencies moved in a big way.

Freed of SNB, EUR/USD dropped from 1.1450 to break parity which it failed to do when SNB was supporting EUR/CHF during the euro zone crisis, emphasising how influential intervention has been.

Because the parity break occurred just before ECB's July meeting it's possible SNB intervened again, but thanks to its changing policy, it will not continue to do so.

EUR/USD is now moving more and the absence of the SNB should continue to support volatility, and lessen support for less liquid currencies like CAD, JPY and GBP.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

