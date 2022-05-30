BUZZ-COMMENT-Swiss franc may no longer be such a safe investment

May 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc has long been seen as a safe currency to invest in but that may no longer be the case.

On May 18 EUR/CHF plummeted almost 2.5% in 24 hours during a bout of risk aversion. Clearly the franc is still seen as safe, but those buying should note the worrying lack of liquidity that results in these sharp moves. Less liquid currencies are far less safe than liquid ones, and there is good cause to expect the dollar - the most liquid of all - to rise further versus the SFR.

That's because SNB and Fed policy is diverging to such a great degree, with U.S. interest rates rising steeply while the Fed's balance sheet is being reduced. The Swiss central bank continues to sell many francs, while Switzerland has the lowest interest rate in the world at minus 0.75 percent and the SNB hopes to keep it there.

The rate divide could be greater than 4 percent at the end of this year, with a liquid dollar attracting investors and an illiquid franc at risk of a big drop.

For more click on FXBUZ

EURCHFhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ajDS1k

USDCHFhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3lSSgAr

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.