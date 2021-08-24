BUZZ-COMMENT-Swiss franc may be central to coming currency movement

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc is on the cusp of big levels which, if broken, should send shockwaves across broader currency markets, and if these levels are to hold Switzerland's central bank will need to intervene, which will also create waves. So the franc may be central to coming currency movements.

It is rallying when it should be falling, like other funding currencies that have been undermined by stimulus that's boosting stocks and commodities and the low volatility in FX markets that undermines such negative-yield currencies.

Instead, counter to Switzerland's FX policy, the franc is rising and has done so since March when Swiss reserves hit 1 trillion dollars.

The SNB has talked the franc down, but there's no real evidence of intervention, with reserves dropping and sight deposits unchanged this year.

If SNB stops intervening, EUR/CHF may drop rapidly towards 2015's 1.0505, perhaps much lower. If not, the SNB intervention that's now required could have a bigger than usual impact on currently quiet markets.

