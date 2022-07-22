BUZZ-COMMENT-Swiss franc could make big gains ahead of September SNB meeting

July 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc could make big gains ahead of the Sept. 22 Swiss National Bank (SNB) meeting which is likely to see the end of an era of negative interest rates.

Should the SNB match its June move, rates will rise to 0.25%, the first positive interest rate in Switzerland since 2014 and the highest since 2010 when the bank started to try to slow the franc's rise in earnest.

Now the SNB has an altogether different problem, which is to curb the rapid rise in inflation that its policies have helped create.

Inflation has shot up to 3.40 percent, rising quickly beyond the target that the SNB strived to reach for over a decade.

Inflation was last higher in 1993 and realistically the SNB would need to hike rates above inflation to suppress it, which is not likely.

To avoid the economic shock such interest rates would create, the SNB may have to tolerate the rise in the franc's value that is likely this year while investors seek shelter from the negative impact of tightening monetary policy globally.

Without SNB support, EUR/CHF could drop to a record low.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

