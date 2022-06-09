BUZZ-COMMENT-Swiss franc could be the next currency to collapse

Publishing to FXBUZ

June 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc is undermined by similar factors to those that have driven a remarkable decline in the yen's value, and the franc could also collapse.

Swiss monetary policy is extremely dovish with the central bank selling billions of francs and keeping interest rates at the lowest level in the world.

Like Japan, Switzerland relies on energy imports and the franc is a risk-on/off currency. It's considered safe in troubled times and due to Switzerland's negative interest rates, a popular way to fund investments when the environment is positive.

Despite similar drivers the franc has surged towards a record high versus yen. There is potential for a pullback, and much greater potential for franc to decline versus the currencies of nations that tighten monetary policy.

With stock markets robust, cash may move away from safe assets like the franc, and because the franc has been elevated since the global financial crisis, there may be a lot of cash embedded in Switzerland's currency.

The franc is the least liquid of the major currencies. If it drops, it could fall quickly.

