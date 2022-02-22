BUZZ-COMMENT-Swiss franc and SEK poles apart as Ukraine crises deepens

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

The Swiss franc and Swedish krona are at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to gauging the foreign exchange reaction to the deepening crisis in Ukraine.

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc and Swedish krona are at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to gauging the foreign exchange reaction to the deepening crisis in Ukraine.

The safe-haven franc rose to a one-month high against the euro on Tuesday, with 1.0341 marking the EBS low for EUR/CHF, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent.

In contrast, the escalating Ukraine crisis had a negative impact on the risk-sensitive krona -- with EUR/SEK rising to 10.7020, its highest level since May 2020.

If things go from bad to worse in Ukraine, EUR/CHF might fall further to 1.0300 (Jan. 24 EBS low), with scope for EUR/SEK to climb to 10.8228. The latter level is a 61.8% Fibo of the drop from 11.4155 (March 2020 high, courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic) to 9.8640 (Nov. 1 low).

1.0300 marks the lowest EUR/CHF level since June 2015.

Related comment:

For more click on FXBUZ

EURCHFhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3t4SGXE

EURSEKhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3BDh5XY

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters