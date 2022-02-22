BUZZ-COMMENT-Swiss franc and SEK poles apart as Ukraine crises deepens

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc and Swedish krona are at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to gauging the foreign exchange reaction to the deepening crisis in Ukraine.

The safe-haven franc rose to a one-month high against the euro on Tuesday, with 1.0341 marking the EBS low for EUR/CHF, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent.

In contrast, the escalating Ukraine crisis had a negative impact on the risk-sensitive krona -- with EUR/SEK rising to 10.7020, its highest level since May 2020.

If things go from bad to worse in Ukraine, EUR/CHF might fall further to 1.0300 (Jan. 24 EBS low), with scope for EUR/SEK to climb to 10.8228. The latter level is a 61.8% Fibo of the drop from 11.4155 (March 2020 high, courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic) to 9.8640 (Nov. 1 low).

1.0300 marks the lowest EUR/CHF level since June 2015.

