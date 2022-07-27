BUZZ-COMMENT-Swiss CPI data may answer SNB hike questions for franc

Adds FXBUZ destination

July 27 (Reuters) - Swiss inflation data for July next week (Aug. 4) will provide clues about the size and timing of the next rate hike to be delivered by the Swiss National Bank, with implications for the franc.

Earlier this month, a Swiss newspaper reported that the SNB was planning a 50 bps hike at its next scheduled meeting, with a 75 bps increase possible if inflation were to rise further.

The SNB's next scheduled meeting is on Sept. 22: some analysts have said the SNB could raise rates before then. If they do - and especially by an amount larger than 50 bps, the franc could add to its recent gains.

Swiss CPI hit a 29-year high of 3.4% in June, after hitting 2.9% in May - which teed up the SNB's 50 bps hike surprise on June 16.

The franc jumped to a seven-and-a-half year high against the euro on Tuesday, with 0.9740 marking the EBS low for EUR/CHF, as higher gas prices hurt the single currency.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

