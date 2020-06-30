BUZZ-COMMENT-Swift reversal chisels gravestone omen for dollar rally

June 30 (Reuters) - The dollar index's nearly 2.2% rally from its June 10 nadir may be in trouble after its retreat from Tuesday's earlier gains sent a bearish chart signal that highlighted the U.S. currency's growing list of vulnerabilities.

After barreling higher through 97.72/73 resistance, the dollar reversed course into negative territory, resulting in a daily gravestone doji chart formation and daily RSI diverging on the near 1-month high.

The price action also formed a rising wedge pattern, which would be a bearish signal if the bottom were to break.

Falling key volatility measures could also signal the all-clear for investors to leave the safe-haven dollar for riskier assets such as stocks, commodities and high-beta currencies, with the VIX .VIX and volatility of volatility .VVIX trending down.

Dollar longs also face risks from Fed rate expectations, with buoyant fed funds futures pricing in slightly negative rates beginning in May 2021 FFK1 and deepening beyond 2022 FFJ2.

Should those bearish factors persist and the wedge base break a drop toward the June 2018 monthly low would be possible.

For more click on FXBUZ

usd/idxhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dQEeZj

vol/vixhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Vyuywl

fff/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2VwZNb3

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.