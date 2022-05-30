BUZZ-COMMENT-Swedish crown to take growth data in its stride

May 30 (Reuters) - On the face of it, today's data showing Sweden's economy contracted 0.8% in the first quarter and grew 3.0% on the year, less than a Reuters poll forecast of 3.5%, should have rattled the crown.

However, the 2022 readings may have been overshadowed by upward revisions to 2020 and 2021 numbers that highlight how well the Swedish economy negotiated the pandemic compared with other countries in Europe.

Its 2020 contraction was revised to -2.2% from -3.0%, while 2021 growth was revised to 5.1% from an initial 4.8%.

Overall, the Swedish economy is holding up well and a robust 2022 performance is likely despite the first-quarter miss.

EUR/SEK failed to hold a technical break last week and is now falling sharply away from Thursday's 10.61 high and the 10.5628 Ichimoku cloud top.

We can see potential for a drop to a key 50% Fibonacci level at 10.4525, taken off the 10.2240 to 10.6810 April-May gain. From here a bout of sideways action is likely as the market awaits the next piece in the Riksbank policy jigsaw.

For more click on FXBUZ

Swedish annual GDP data https://tmsnrt.rs/3M6H8KY

EUR/SEK daily Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3NN9yLb

