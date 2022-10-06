BUZZ-COMMENT-Swedish crown still looks expensive after 5% drop

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The weaker bias for the crown early Thursday possibly reflects the latest Swedish growth data but, despite standing over 5% weaker versus the euro since early August, the SEK still looks expensive given its fundamental backdrop.

A perfect economic storm is heading the crown's way and the release of August growth domestic product (GDP) figures will do little to bolster investor confidence.

GDP fell by 1.3% month on month in August, which could indicate that the Swedish economy either stagnated during the third quarter, or that it contracted.

The release of a weak September Purchasing Manager's Index earlier this week was in line with several other data releases that have pointed to a slowing of the economy and with last week's NIER Tendency Survey showing weak sentiment within the business sector, the situation in Sweden does not bode well for growth or the Riksbank's inflation battle.

There could be a case for the Riksbank to slow its rate path and revert to 25-basis point hikes in November and a similar move early next year, which would leave the SEK vulnerable.

