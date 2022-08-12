BUZZ-COMMENT-Swedish crown moves corrective but don't ignore the Riksbank

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Friday price action suggests Swedish crown traders were looking for an excuse to book profits on SEK longs and a softer than expected return for Swedish CPIF may have triggered a climb in EUR/SEK. However, the Riksbank is unlikely to alter its hawkish rate path trajectory and this will limit SEK losses.

EUR/SEK recorded a bullish candlestick engulfing line on Aug. 9 and the subsequent climb from 10.3395 has confirmed the reversal signal. The market has turned up the trend reversal heat today by taking the price close to the 200-day moving average line at 10.4307.

A minimum correction reading taken off the 10.8105-10.3395 July 5 to Aug. 9 drop provides a bull target at 10.4507. The EUR still has a mountain to climb as it attempts to retrace more of the 4.36% one-month drop.

Despite the implications for Swedish economic growth, the Riksbank is still likely to deliver a big 75-basis-point rate hike in September and move another 50 basis points in November. The rate outlook could slow SEK depreciation but for the near-term the market looks to be in adjustment mode.

