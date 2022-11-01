BUZZ-COMMENT-Swedish crown looking expensive after healthy bounceback

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Having lost around 7.3% in value to the euro between August and October, the crown has staged a healthy recovery, and the 2.2% fight back has left EUR/SEK vulnerable.

However, despite heavy factoring of domestic recessionary risk and elevated inflation, there remains a high degree of economic uncertainty, and for this reason the SEK is looking expensive.

The Swedish economy is contracting and the latest purchasing managers index (PMI) should ring alarm bells.

The main index fell to 46.8 in October from a downwardly revised 48.9 in September. The new orders sub-index fell to 43.3, while inventories rose.

The manufacturing sector is in recession, and this might force the Riksbank to adopt a more cautious policy stance.

Sweden will also be looking over its shoulder at the euro zone economy, which is at the mercy of the weather. A hard winter will exacerbate the energy crisis at a time when the European Central Bank is fighting high inflation.

EUR/SEK could extend its bear run to the Oct. 4 10.7685 low, but the risk of a trend reversal is high, given Sweden's fundamental backdrop.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/SEK daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3fmf4sr

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Jan Harvey)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.