BUZZ-COMMENT-Swedish crown beginning to fight the Riksbank's cause

July 14 (Reuters) - Swedish inflation is still too high and the Riksbank will hike rates in September but one of the price pressure drivers, domestic currency weakness, looks to be on the turn.

EUR/SEK peaked at 11.9500 last week from an August 2022 10.3480 low. The cross has retraced nearly 5% of that move in the last week and is set to record a bearish engulfing candlestick (strong reversal indicator). The bulk of a shorter-term bull run, 11.6310 to the 11.9500 all-time high, has been retraced. A 76.4% Fibonacci retracement level at 11.3487 provides the next bear target.

Swedish CPIF inflation data for June, released earlier today, came in higher than the Riksbank's 6.0% forecast and ensures that the bank's benchmark interest rate will be raised to 4.0% in September.

The charts have turned in the crown's favour, but the Riksbank will want some insurance. The minutes from the June meeting also suggest that a November rate hike shouldn't be ruled out.

The Riksbank's hawkish stance, optimism surrounding Swedish growth and speculation over a peak in U.S. interest rates should keep the crown on track for a larger recovery versus the EUR and USD.

EUR/SEK weekly candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/46OVJpD

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

