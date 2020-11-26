BUZZ-COMMENT-Sweden's crown entering a risky period

Repeated with no changs

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Swedish crown could be open to two domestic event risks before the year is out and the first is this week's Riksbank monetary policy meeting.

Market expectations are the central bank will maintain its current policy, with little reason to cut interest rates or change its quantitative easing. However, some analysts point out it has a large gap to the next policy meeting, February 2021. The bank might decide to front-run the widely expected increase in the European Central Bank's PEPP and extended QE.

This is an outlier view, but it does carry an element of risk for the SEK. Coupled with the second event risk, December's Swedish Pension Agency capital flows, it could underpin EUR/SEK into year-end.

The pension agency pays out capital, around mid-December, to a number of mutual funds, chosen by pension savers. A large share of the savings are invested in foreign assets, generating negative SEK flows.

EUR/SEK is currently side-lined towards the lows of a two-month bear trend.

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

