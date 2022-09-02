BUZZ-COMMENT-Sweden's crown could hit a new 2022 low

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Swedish crown could be set to revisit or even exceed its 2022 low of 10.9015, with EUR/SEK carving out a fresh bull trend as the Riksbank faces a tough policy dilemma.

EUR/SEK peaked at 10.9015 on March 7 and then rollercoasted through April to July before catching a fresh bid in August. The weekly bull trend has become entrenched as the market looks for a more hawkish European Central bank and an inflation-growth headache for the Riksbank.

Inflation remains the Riksbank's focus but the economic outlook has deteriorated, and downside risks have increased. Uncertainty surrounds the likely end game for monetary policy and the timing of an interest rate reduction once inflation returns to target.

This backdrop will weigh on the crown. Despite expectations for a 75-basis point rate hike this month and a follow up 50-basis point hike in November, the SEK could end the year below the 10.9015 level and fall below 11.00.

Initial EUR/SEK resistance is at 10.8105, a high from early July. Key support is at 10.5675, the 10-week moving average line.

EUR/SEK weekly candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3QaefPV

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

