BUZZ-COMMENT-Sweden's crown could drive its advantage home

April 12 (Reuters) - If Swedish inflation continues to surprise to the upside and forces the Riksbank to sharply revise its forecasts, there is a chance that EUR/SEK could be below 10.00 by year-end.

Having fought low inflation for years, the Riksbank finds itself facing surging prices and having to take action. Some board members have already shown their hand in supporting change and Deputy Governor Anna Breman has hinted at voting for a rate hike as soon as this month. We look to June for the start of the hiking cycle.

EUR/SEK has been trending lower since early November 2021 and any adjustments could push the SEK to more attractive buy levels. However, if this week's release of March inflation data does come in above expectations the crown could take off again.

Annual core inflation was at 4.5% in February and a Reuters poll puts the index at 5.7% in March. The Riksbank is forecasting a 3.8% return. We see a significant upside risk to the official estimate and even the Reuters consensus might be too conservative.

