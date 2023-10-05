BUZZ-COMMENT-Sweden's crown; corrective or a problem brewing?

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Technically, EUR/SEK might currently be correcting some of the 11.9950 to 11.4780 September 18-29 drop before heading lower again but there is also the risk that the SEK has resumed its long-term bear trend, a problem for the Riksbank.

As the dust settles on the Riksbank's latest policy decision, hawkish stance and currency reserve hedging, the crown has come under pressure once more.

While Swedish inflation has been on a downward trajectory, the weakness of the SEK has prevented the Riksbank from normalizing interest rates. If EUR/SEK has turned a corner and heads higher again, a 25-basis point rate hike in November can be all but guaranteed.

Inflation data for September is due for release on October 13 and expectations are for a drop in CPIF inflation to 3.8% y/y from 4.7% in August. There could be a blip in prices through October but a drop close to the Riksbank's 2.0% target by year-end is on the cards. The Riksbank's estimates are for a CPIF return of 3.8% for September, 4.1% in October, 3.5% in November and a 2.3% print for December.

A November rate hike will be driven by weakness in the crown rather than inflation expectations.

