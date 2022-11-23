BUZZ-COMMENT-Sweden's crown a winner whatever the Riksbank decision

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Swedish central bank is expected to raise its key interest rate by 75-basis points this week, despite signalling a 50-basis point move at its last meeting. There is also an outside chance of a 100-basis point increase given the domestic and external backdrop. But any of these three outcomes is likely to underpin the crown.

The SEK has staged a modest recovery versus the euro since Nov. 17 and an acceleration lower in EUR/SEK on Tuesday has set the tone heading into Thursday's rate call from the Riksbank.

High inflation, the need to have interest rates higher than the European Central bank's rate to help the SEK, plus a currency below forecast levels, should steer the Riksbank towards a larger than expected rate hike.

The daily chart throws up a hurdle for the SEK as EUR/SEK nears thick and rising Ichimoku cloud support. The cloud top is at 10.9078 and the market is currently at 10.9330. A key 50% Fibonacci level at 10.8525 provides a target on a cloud breach. The retracement level is taken off the 10.6820-11.0230 climb.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/SEK daily Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3VfRUTO

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.