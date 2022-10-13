BUZZ-COMMENT-Sweden's crown: Backed into a corner with no way out

Oct 13 (Reuters) - With big support levels looming versus the Norwegian crown, the dollar's might is still being felt and even the economically challenged euro is holding to a bullish bias versus the Swedish crown.

High inflation, interest rate hikes and doubts about economic stamina continue to dog the SEK. The latest inflation data for September showed another sharp increase in prices. Headline CPI rose 10.8% year-on-year from 9.8% in August and the Riksbank's favoured CPIF measure climbed to 9.7% from 9.0% previously, matching the central bank forecast.

Evidence of economic slowing might force the Riksbank to slow its rate hike cycle but concern that inflation is becoming entrenched at too high a level will see rates hiked in November, possibly by as much as 75 basis points.

NOK/SEK weekly price action is nearing the 10-week moving average, 1.0632, and Ichimoku cloud top at 1.0658. USD/SEK is closing fast on the all time high of 11.4890 from September 2022. EUR/SEK is forming a bullish continuation pattern and targets the 11.11 highs from April 2020.

For more click on FXBUZ

NOK/SEK weekly Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3T5grKY

EUR/SEK daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3eqhaHr

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

