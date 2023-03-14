US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-SVB collapse may be a surprising vol killer for EUR/USD

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 14, 2023 — 05:11 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - Surprisingly, SVB's collapse may be a vol killing event for EUR/USD with the pair trapped by the uncertainty stemming from the news.

EUR/USD jumped from 1.0574 on Friday to 1.0748 EBS by Monday, which means the pair rose from the base of recent ranges towards the middle of the range. In other words news of Silicon Valley Bank's problems prevented a break lower and lifted the pair back towards neutral ground. Although vols have risen as traders have turned to options to hedge risk of bigger movement, there may be less cause to hedge than there was before the U.S. bank collapsed.

Adding to that possibility is the fact that while financial markets had reflected a certainty that U.S. interest would rise to curb problematic inflation, post-SVB they now suggest rates won't budge, even though inflation remains a big issue.

Traders now less certain about the outlook will more likely sit on their hands until they get more information, and while they do EUR/USD may not move much.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

