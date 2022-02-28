BUZZ-COMMENT-Surprising calm may precede a storm of currency trading

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The most unlikely reaction to the announcement of the weekend's punishing sanctions upon Russia is the peaceful situation evident for the majority of currency markets today. This is likely to prove the calm before a storm of activity that will see exposures slashed and money heading to safer shores.

The best position to hold in uncertain times is no position. Prudent investments are those deemed safe, and the safest are those that are the most liquid.

In that respect the dollar has no challengers: it affords buyers much greater liquidity and is backed by a much wider variety of asset markets than any of its rivals. It is not the global reserve currency by accident.

It is wise to spread risk, though, so other safer currencies -- yen, euro, Swiss franc -- plus gold - should attract demand. But there may be a sharp adjustment of speculative bets, weighing on the euro and supporting Japan's yen.

China's currency is an alternate safe haven, while the Czech crown may outperform other CEE currencies.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD, yuan and CZKhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ppkqoB

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.